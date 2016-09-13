Gandhi Smriti staff to switch to Khadi as tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi in Khadi attire. (File) PM Narendra Modi in Khadi attire. (File)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitching for embracing Khadi, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS) will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by switching to the fabric as its office dress on his birth anniversary.

“It is good attempt to spread the use of Khadi with the staff of GSDS voluntarily switching to Khadi from October 2,” Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said.

GDSD, under Union Culture Ministry, has a staff of over 200 people who have given their consents to wear Khadi while being on duty, an official said.

However, he clarified that the organisation has about 50 staff on contractual basis for whom it will not be compulsory.

The bye-laws or rule-book of GSDS also states that its staff would only wear Khadi while on duty, he said, adding that the provision would be now be operationalised.

Modi, who is chairperson of GSDS, has time and again urged people to embrace Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy — Khadi — as the fabric signified the culture of India and bound to generate employment.

GSDS was formed in September 1984 by the merger of Gandhi Darshan at Rajghat and Gandhi Smriti at Tees January Marg as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.

With the prime minister as its chairperson, GSDS has a nominated body of senior Gandhians and representatives of various government departments to guide it in its activities.

The objective of the Samiti is to propagate the life, mission and thoughts of Gandhi through various socio-educational and cultural programmes.

