Maharashtra: From well near Wankhede stadium, goes water for IPL — and a thirsty city

In Dhobi Talao, Ratilal Makwana fills a 10-litre drum and two small buckets daily when there is supply of water for 15 minutes in the morning. That quantity of water is what five members of his family use for bathing and daily chores in their 8×8 room. “We use water very judiciously now. Can’t afford to waste it,” he says.

Across the lane, from where his incense stick shop is located, Makwana glances at private tankers lining up to draw water from a well opposite Edward cinema. One is Karuna Water Suppliers, which fills five tankers from the well, only to pour it three blocks away at the Wankhede stadium where the pitch and grass have to be watered daily.

Within seconds of the heavy green pipe being passed from one tanker’s inlet to another, people surge forward with buckets to collect water gushing from the pipe before it is loaded on to the second tanker.

In the wake of drought-like conditions in Maharashtra, a debate rages on supply of water to Wankhede and stadiums in Pune and Nagpur where IPL matches will be played. In Mumbai, residents are bracing for a waterless summer.

Under fire for allowing watering of pitches for the IPL, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking to reporters Friday, said: “Even if IPL is shifted from Maharashtra this season, we do not have any problem. No potable water will be provided for IPL this season.”

The situation is grim. Wells across Kalbadevi, Dhobi Talao and Bhuleshwar are drying up. The groundwater level has depleted, lower than last year. A tanker that used to get full in half-an-hour now takes 90 minutes. “Water pressure has reduced,” says Dheeraj Mishra of Sheetal Water tankers.

Usually, he fills 20 tankers to deliver water to railway stations and residential societies on Napean Sea Road. Now, he is only able to fill 15 tankers.

A short distance away, Ranjit Chaudhary, from Radhika Water supply, is drawing water from another well. He supplies water to the BMC gardens, and if there is adequate water, he takes orders from residential buildings. “Getting business this year is not a problem. But finding a well for water supply is.” On Thursday, he declined at least 20 orders from residential societies.

In Cuffe Parade, a supervisor at Jolly Maker 1, home to 174 families, puts it bluntly: “We tell them to send us at least 20 water tankers. We know we are going to get just two-three tankers. If we ask for less, we won’t get a single tanker.”

A well at Metro Cinema junction, which was a major source of water for tankers, has been shut. Another inside Metro Cinema still functions. Raju Thakur, tanker driver with Sai Leela Supply, says a tanker usually has a capacity of 3,000 litres. Sai Leela has 100 such tankers, most of which are now parked, gathering dust.

“We visit three to four wells in this area and take as much water as possible. We are only able to fill 20 to 25 tankers every day,” he says.

Laxmi Yadav, a garland seller at Metro Cinema junction, says the water problem is acute this year. In her chawl, residents line up every morning to fill buckets. “Ek baalti bohut hai (a bucket of water is enough),” she says. Her bucket holds 10 litres. She laughs when she is told that over 10,000 litres are used to water the pitch and ground at the Wankhede.

Since the Wankhede has to host the inaugural match, and seven more including the IPL final, the stadium needs a minimum of five tankers daily.

A supervisor of the water supply firm visits the company’s well in Dhobi Talao, hoping to see “a decent collection of overnight dew”. These days, there is none. “We’ve pretty much closed the well. If we turn on the pump, it starts sucking mud.”

