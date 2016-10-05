Four loot 65 lakhs from garment trader, later arrested

Four persons have been arrested in connection with a robbery last month of Rs 65 lakh from employees of a garment trader in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested two of the accused from Delhi while the other two were nabbed from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

On September 26, four bike-borne persons had robbed Rs 65 lakh at gunpoint from Shyam Babu and Arun Kumar Jha, employees of Lion Textiles, while they were going to deposit the cash at the Gandhi Nagar branch of Bank of Baroda, said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (Crime).

The team investigating the case got information about four suspected criminals who suddenly attained wealth, started living a lavish life and spending extravagantly.

These clues were pieced together and information was built on them.

Police got a tip-off that two of the alleged robbers will be assembling at Shastri Park Metro Station, the officer said.

“A trap was laid near the metro station and two of the accused, identified as Imran (21) and Md. Ali (23), were apprehended. A motorcycle, bought by Imran, with the booty was also seized,” he said.

During interrogation, they said Mehraj and Wasim were accomplices in the case, police said.

After sustained interrogation, Rs 2 lakh was recovered from Imran and Rs 3.78 lakh from Md. Ali, said the officer.

A raid was conducted at Rataul at Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh and Mehraj (23) and Wasim (23) were apprehended and Rs 16.20 lakh recovered from them.

