Latest News
  • Former Kerala Assembly Speaker A C Jose dies at 79

Former Kerala Assembly Speaker A C Jose dies at 79

Jose, who is the chief editor and managing editor of Congress daily Veekshanam, had been elected to the Lok Sabha three times and to the state assembly twice.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: January 24, 2016 2:08 am
Related News

Senior Congress leader and former MP A C Jose died in Kochi on Saturday morning. He was 79. Jose, who was both chief editor and managing editor of Congress daily Veekshanam, had been elected to the Lok Sabha thrice and to the state assembly twice.

While serving as the Speaker of the state assembly in 1982, Jose had exercised the casting vote to save the then Congress government led by K Karunakaran.

Jose, one of the office bearers of Congress students’ wing, Kerala Students’ Union, in its initial days, has been the only Speaker in the history of Kerala Assembly who had used the casting vote to retain a government in power.

A prominent trade union leader, Jose had been elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996, 1998 and 1999 from different segments in Kerala. He had also served as the mayor of Kochi municipal corporation early on in his political career.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. S
    Sathish
    Jan 23, 2016 at 5:05 am
    His body will rot and his soul will take up another body based on his karmas! RIP is a vatican brainwash BS!
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Mar 20: Latest News