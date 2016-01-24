Former Kerala Assembly Speaker A C Jose dies at 79

Senior Congress leader and former MP A C Jose died in Kochi on Saturday morning. He was 79. Jose, who was both chief editor and managing editor of Congress daily Veekshanam, had been elected to the Lok Sabha thrice and to the state assembly twice.

While serving as the Speaker of the state assembly in 1982, Jose had exercised the casting vote to save the then Congress government led by K Karunakaran.

Jose, one of the office bearers of Congress students’ wing, Kerala Students’ Union, in its initial days, has been the only Speaker in the history of Kerala Assembly who had used the casting vote to retain a government in power.

A prominent trade union leader, Jose had been elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996, 1998 and 1999 from different segments in Kerala. He had also served as the mayor of Kochi municipal corporation early on in his political career.

