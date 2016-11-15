Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram ridicules demonetisation move

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. PTI Photo Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. PTI Photo

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday ridiculed the demonetisation move, saying banks doling out cash to citizens was “proof” that ‘achhe din’ have arrived. In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader also took a dig at the Modi government on the way it was implementing the scheme, remarking that “millions of working people standing in queue. Long live Productivity”.

Apparently taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said that the poor are getting sound sleep while rich are buying sleeping pills, he remarked tongue-in-cheek, “Thousands of ‘rich’ and ‘corrupt’ persons standing in queue. The poor are cheering from their homes!”.

“Banks are doling out cash to citizens. That is proof that “Achhe Din” have arrived!”, he added referring to Modi’s poll slogan.

The former finance minister had earlier said that the Congress supports steps to check black money but putting people to “inconvenience and harassment” will be counter-productive. Chidambaram had said that a “non-monetised” economy exists in India, all of which can’t be black money.

