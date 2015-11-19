Every year, 40,000 diabetics in India lose their limbs

The Department of Endocrinology, PGI, will organise the 13th Annual National Diabetic Foot Congress from November 20 – 22. According to PGI doctors, around 40,000 diabetic patients lose their limbs in India every year.

A PGI statement issued here read, “The prevalence of diabetic foot in India varies from 10-15 per cent.”

PGI doctors also said that the survival rate of patients with diabetic foot was less than that of breast cancer, prostate cancer or lymphoma patients.

The organisers say that the conference is an attempt to spread awareness about the disease. “Diabetologists, endocrinologists, vascular surgeons, orthopedicians and plastic surgeons from both India and abroad will attend the conference,” added the

statement.

In a study conducted by PGI in 2009, the prevalence of diabetic foot disease in a group of 1,044 patients was found to be 8 per cent.

