VHP, Bajrang Dal men attack J&K MLA Engineer Rashid

Independent MLA from Lolab, Engineer Abdul Rashid, was attacked by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists in Rajouri district on Saturday for lending support to JNU students, police said.

Rashid was attacked by VHP activists on November 25, 2015, too, when he had gone to address a rally on the outskirts of Bhaderwah town.

The latest attack came when Rashid, who heads the Awami Itihaad Party, was on his way to Kalakote to visit the family of local National Conference leader Ishtiaq Ahmed, who was murdered in December last year. From Kalakote, Rashid was scheduled to go to Rajouri town to address a convention.

As the MLA’s cavalcade reached Bhamla, it was intercepted by VHP and Bajrang Dal workers carrying the Tricolour and raising pro-India slogans, police said. The protesters were apparently angry over Rashid taking out a rally in the Valley recently in support of JNU students who allegedly raised anti-India slogans. The windscreen and windows of Rashid’s vehicle were smashed, and one of the protesters unsuccessfully tried to throw ink at him.

Police eventually resorted to lathicharge to control the mob. One of the protesters suffered a head injury and had to be rushed to the hospital. Rashid’s cavalcade, meanwhile, returned to Jammu.