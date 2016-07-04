Latest News
  • Eleven Indians released from Nigerian prison, confirms Sushma Swaraj

Eleven Indians released from Nigerian prison, confirms Sushma Swaraj

Meanwhile, Swaraj has said that the Government is making all efforts to secure the release of two Indians abducted from Gboko, a town in the Benue state of north-central Nigeria.

By: ANI | New Delhi | Published: July 4, 2016 10:28 am
External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Indians in Nigerian prison, Nigerian Prison, Indians held in Nigeria, Indians held in Nigerian prision, Indian Prisoners released, Indian Prisoners, High Commissioner in Nigeria, External Affairs Ministry, International news, India news, Internatioanl relations, latest news Swaraj in her tweet had said that she spoke to Anish Sharma’s wife and assured her that the Government is doing its best to secure their release from abductors.
Top News

11 Indians who had been languishing in a Nigerian prison for two years have been released, confirmed External Affairs Minsister, Sushma Swaraj.

Employees of a Merchant Navy firm, the crew’s ship got stranded in Nigeria and the entire crew was arrested for violating laws of international waters in 2014.

In a tweet, Swaraj also appreciated the efforts of High Commissioner in Nigeria B N Reddy for expediting their repatriation.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Watch Video: What’s making news

Meanwhile, Swaraj has said that the Government is making all efforts to secure the release of two Indians abducted from Gboko, a town in the Benue state of north-central Nigeria.

One of the captive is Anish Sharma from Karnataka and another is Mangipudi Sai Srinivas from Andhara Pradesh.

Both were travelling to Dangote Cement Plant in a car from their residential quarters last Wednesday, when a group of armed men kidnapped them at a traffic signal.

Swaraj said that she spoke to Anish Sharma’s wife and assured her that the Government is doing its best to secure their release from abductors.

In a tweet she said she has deputed a senior officer to update the family regularly.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup had on Friday described the abduction as “nothing surprising or new in that area”, saying such incidents keep happening there.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News