8 suspected Maoists killed in encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

A Google map showing the site where the encounter is supposed to have taken place near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border A Google map showing the site where the encounter is supposed to have taken place near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

At least eight suspected Maoists, including five women, were shot dead in an encounter with security forces in a forest near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border early on Tuesday morning. The encounter took place when CRPF personnel, Chhattisgarh Police and Greyhounds of Telangana Police were conducting combing operations in the area, based on a tip-off about a Maoist meeting.

Those killed in the encounter are suspected to be members of the Venkatapuram area committee of CPI (Maoist), which operates in Bhadachalam in Khammam district.

While secretary of Venkatapuram area committee Lachchanna is suspected to have been killed in the encounter, Greyhounds Police could not confirm this. CPI (Maoist)’s Telangana state secretary Hari Bhushan too is suspected to have been killed or injured. An AK 47 rifle, several .303 rifles, small arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Senior police officers said that the encounter took place somewhere near Sakler in Sukma, around 30 km from Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. They added that details of the incident would be known once the security teams exit the forest.

“The encounter took place this morning. As per preliminary information, three men and five women have been killed. The operation was planned and executed by Telangana Greyhounds. Since they were entering our territory, they had asked for some personnel with knowledge of the terrain,” said Santosh Singh, ASP, Anti Naxal Operations, in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App