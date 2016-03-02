Latest News
  • 8 suspected Maoists killed in encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

8 suspected Maoists killed in encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

The encounter took place somewhere near Sakler in Sukma, around thirty kilometres away from the Chhattisgarh Telangana border

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad/raipur | Updated: March 2, 2016 1:32 am
maoists, maoists in india, maoists killed, maoists shot dead, maoist encounter, chhattisgarh, telangana A Google map showing the site where the encounter is supposed to have taken place near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border
Related News

At least eight suspected Maoists, including five women, were shot dead in an encounter with security forces in a forest near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border early on Tuesday morning. The encounter took place when CRPF personnel, Chhattisgarh Police and Greyhounds of Telangana Police were conducting combing operations in the area, based on a tip-off about a Maoist meeting.

Those killed in the encounter are suspected to be members of the Venkatapuram area committee of CPI (Maoist), which operates in Bhadachalam in Khammam district.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

While secretary of Venkatapuram area committee Lachchanna is suspected to have been killed in the encounter, Greyhounds Police could not confirm this. CPI (Maoist)’s Telangana state secretary Hari Bhushan too is suspected to have been killed or injured. An AK 47 rifle, several .303 rifles, small arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Senior police officers said that the encounter took place somewhere near Sakler in Sukma, around 30 km from Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. They added that details of the incident would be known once the security teams exit the forest.

“The encounter took place this morning. As per preliminary information, three men and five women have been killed. The operation was planned and executed by Telangana Greyhounds. Since they were entering our territory, they had asked for some personnel with knowledge of the terrain,” said Santosh Singh, ASP, Anti Naxal Operations, in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News