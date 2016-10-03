ED cannot take possession of seized attached assets of HP CM Virbhadra Singh, wife due to court stay: Govt

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday described as “totally incorrect” a media report that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got the nod to seize the attached assets of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife.

The state government clarified that an order passed by the Adjudicating Authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here for taking possession of the attached assets by the ED has been stayed by the Delhi High Court.

Watch What Else Is making News

In an order issued on May 30 this year, the Delhi High Court has said that the order passed by the Authority in this regard “shall not be given effect to.”

“Virbhadra Singh has already challenged the provisional attachment of ED in Delhi High Court and the court has passed the order for the stay,” a Himachal government spokesperson said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App