Bribery case against ex-ED official in Ahmedabad: CBI court reserves verdict on bail pleas of two bookies

A special CBI court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on bail applications moved by the two alleged bookies, who were arrested last month in connection with a corruption case lodged against former director of the Enforcement Directorate in Ahmedabad J P Singh. The verdict is likely to be pronounced on September 20.

The CBI alleged that Ahmedabad-based Jayesh Thakker and Mumbai-based Sonu Jalan worked as “conduits” of Singh and “collected bribes” from accused in the Afroz Fatta hawala racket case and the IPL betting case, which Singh had unearthed.

The agency has also named Mumbai-based bookie Bimal Agrawal “as conduits for Singh during the relevant period and were collecting huge amount of money from bookies and punters in the IPL matter”.

Advocate R G Ahuja, appearing for Jalan, questioned the CBI investigation, arguing that he was arrested nearly a year after the FIR was lodged.

He argued that even if allegations were true, the CBI has only arrested accomplice and the main accused remains at large.

According to Ahuja, Jalan’s house was raided by CBI officials and his arrest came following a verbal summon. He argued that the CBI was not going after the accused whose name (Singh) has been specifically mentioned in the FIR.

