Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bhaderwah in J&K

An earthquake shook the mountainous Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district on Monday, triggering panic among people who rushed out of their homes. The quake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale, struck the Bhaderwah belt at 7:16 AM, Met officials said.

“As of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhaderwah, Mohd Anwar Banday said.

“Although Jammu and Kashmir falls under danger zone and there is possibility of tremors, nobody can predict exact location or timing of the earthquake,” said seismic expert Prof G M Bhat.