Demonetisation: M Karunanidhi’s poser to Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa

DMK on Wednesday kept the heat on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on the demonetisation issue, with party President M Karunanidhi questioning why she didn’t mention anything on the matter in her statement on Sunday and why she had not proposed any mitigating measures for people facing difficulties. Karunanidhi’s statement comes days after his son and Opposition Leader MK Stalin raised a similar question, asking why Jayalalithaa did not mention the demonetisation issue in her statement on Sunday. The hospitalised AIADMK supremo had said, she took a ‘rebirth’ and was waiting to resume work, besides seeking votes for her party candidates in Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thirupparankundram besides Nellithope in Puducherry where polls are scheduled this Saturday.



“There have been so many reports on the difficulties being faced by people following the announcement (by Centre) that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will not be legal tender anymore. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa or the AIADMK rulers have no time to issue statement in support of the people or to console them or spell out the steps by the state government to mitigate their sufferings,” Karunanidhi said in a statement. Citing reports, he said they mentioned she was getting better or that it was upto her to decide when to be discharged, but “except for a one or two persons, there is nobody in their party (AIADMK) or in other parties who had met her in person and enquired about her health,” he said.

The DMK chief said he could not visit the poll-bound Assembly seats due to his health and appealed to voters in these constituencies to elect his party’s candidates in the respective segments. His son Stalin was leading the party’s charge in all three constituencies, Karunanidhi added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App