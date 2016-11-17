Delhi: Doctor stopped with Rs 7 lakh in Rs 100 notes

A 50-year-old west Delhi-based doctor was stopped by Delhi Police in central Delhi’s Ridge Road area with Rs 6,98,600 in Rs 100 notes in his Maruti Swift car.

Police informed senior officials of the Income Tax department, and handed over the doctor to them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central district) M S Randhawa said they received a call at their police control room at 4.15 pm, informing them about a car number and a person carrying Rs 2.5 crore.

The call was made from a public phone booth.

“Reacting to the PCR call, a message was flashed with the car registration number and, within minutes, the car was intercepted by traffic police personnel on Ridge Road,” DCP Randhawa said.

Randhawa said the car owner was identified as Dr Dilip, a resident of Rajouri Garden.

He was taken by police to Paharganj, where officials of the I-T department later arrived and took him into custody.

“During initial questioning, he told police that he was heading home after meeting a friend in Paharganj. He claimed that the money was given to him by his friend. No case has been registered,” Randhawa said.

