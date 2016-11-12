Demonetisation: Akhilesh Yadav asks District Magistrates to coordinate with banks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 17.09.2016 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 17.09.2016

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked all the district magistrates to make necessary arrangements in coordination with the banks in their respective areas and help in providing new currency notes to people. He asked the officers to hold meetings with bank officials to ensure smooth exchange of new currency notes, especially in the rural areas, a government release issued in Lucknow said.

The Chief Minister asked to ensure unhindered movement of cash vans so as to promptly meet the shortage of new notes, the release said. He also asked to organise camps in areas at the gram panchayat and nyay panchayat level, where there’s no availability of banking sources.

