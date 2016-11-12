Latest News
  • Demonetisation: Akhilesh Yadav asks District Magistrates to coordinate with banks

Demonetisation: Akhilesh Yadav asks District Magistrates to coordinate with banks

He also asked to organise camps in areas at the gram panchayat and nyay panchayat level, where there's no availability of banking sources.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: November 12, 2016 9:14 pm
demonetisation,UP CM, Uttar Pradesh government, Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav on demonetisation, 500-1000 notes invalid, Utar Pradesh DM, gram Panchayats, Nyay Panchayats, indian express news Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 17.09.2016
Top News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked all the district magistrates to make necessary arrangements in coordination with the banks in their respective areas and help in providing new currency notes to people. He asked the officers to hold meetings with bank officials to ensure smooth exchange of new currency notes, especially in the rural areas, a government release issued in Lucknow said.

The Chief Minister asked to ensure unhindered movement of cash vans so as to promptly meet the shortage of new notes, the release said. He also asked to organise camps in areas at the gram panchayat and nyay panchayat level, where there’s no availability of banking sources.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News