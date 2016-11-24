Delhi: Man arrested for posing as police officer, extorting money

Police has arrested a 27-year-old man who used to pose as a police officer and public prosecutor and extort money from influential persons on the pretext of settlement of non-bailable warrants issued against them in cases filed by the Reserve Bank of India, police said on Wednesday. A former Dean of AIIMS approached Crime Branch saying that he had received a phone call in which the caller introduced himself as SI Dharam Pal Singh from Delhi Police and told the former that he had a non-bailable warrant against him and he would be arrested on the basis of the said warrant, said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (Crime).

The caller asked him to contact a public prosecutor named Prakash Kumar Agnihotri, who was dealing with the case. The man contacted Agnihotri, who informed him that a case filed against him by RBI was pending and an amount of Rs 72,116 was to be paid by the the former official of AIIMS.

“Agnihotri insisted that the complainant should deposit the money in his account for which the account number would be given to him. The complainant realised that it could be a fraud call, so he filed a complaint,” said Yadav.

A team under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Bhisham Singh took up the investigation.

“The team received a specific information about the accused person on November 19. Acting upon the information, a man identified as Shahid was nabbed who during interrogation disclosed that he was trying to extort money from various persons by putting them in fear of arrest in fake cases,” said Yadav.

Shahid used to work in call centres as peon.

“Shahid was friends with one Sandeep, who along with his associates was arrested by Crime Branch in a similar offence when they had tried to extort money from a prominent Kathak dancer with same modus operandi. Shahid had learnt the tricks of the trade from Sandeep,” said the officer.

