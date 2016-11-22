Delhi High Court to hear plea against Rs. 2,000 currency note

The Supreme Court had earlier last week refused to stay the government’s notification demonetising high-value currency notes but asked it to spell out the steps taken to minimise public inconvenience. The Supreme Court had earlier last week refused to stay the government’s notification demonetising high-value currency notes but asked it to spell out the steps taken to minimise public inconvenience.

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear the Public Information Litigation (PIL) against the new Rs. 2,000 currency note. The petitioner yesterday alleged that the notification in this regard is ‘unconstitutional’.

Watch what Else is Making News



Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi yesterday filed a transfer petition before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on all pending pleas against demonetisation.

The matter is now likely to be heard on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had earlier last week refused to stay the government’s notification demonetising high-value currency notes but asked it to spell out the steps taken to minimise public inconvenience.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who appeared for one of the petitioners, said that he was not asking for a stay on the notification but seeking the government’s answers with regard to the steps taken to address public inconvenience.

The bench then asked the Attorney General to file an affidavit about the measures undertaken by the Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to minimise public inconvenience and the steps likely to be undertaken in future.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App