Delhi confidential: Battle Over Cattle

Congress general secretary Digivijaya Singh had a few surprise visitors at the party headquarters Wednesday — a group of self-proclaimed gau rakshaks. Calling themselves representatives of ‘Sarvdaliya Gau Raksha Manch’, they sought Singh’s support in declaring cow as the national animal, and for a complete prohibition on cow slaughter. With some TV cameras around, Singh gladly invited them to his office and used the occasion to launch a tirade against cow vigilantism, seen as having the Sangh Parivar’s backing. He even contended his party has always protected cows. The Congress Working Committee, he told them, had passed a resolution back in the 1930s seeking a ban on cow slaughter. And that it was under Congress governments that ban on cow slaughter was imposed in most states.

Alien Questions

An unusual RTI application filed with the Home Ministry prompted MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju Wednesday to tweet, “This kind of RTIs will waste precious time of the office staffs.” A Mumbai resident had filed an RTI on the “readiness of our Government in the event of an invasion by Aliens, Zombies and Extra Dimensional Beings.” The RTI plea asked: “What are our chances against them”, “What means does the Government have at its disposal to defeat them”, and “Can we do it without Will Smith?” Rijiju tweeted, “The subject matter is too scientific.”

A Brief Case

Two days after the Uri terror attack, all foreign defence attaches in New Delhi received an email from the Army Headquarters, stating that their briefing on current developments will be held on October 14. The discussion, the official invite says, will be followed by an informal interaction with senior Army officers over cocktail. Some defence attaches are asking whether Pakistan’s defence attache, too, will be invited.

Art Of Confrontation

The Lalit Kala Akademi seems to be heading for yet another showdown with the community of artists. The premier institution, taken over by the Culture Ministry more than a year ago, has seen two administrators so far: first, additional secretary K K Mittal, followed by joint secretary P L Sahu. Instead of restoring the Akademi’s constitution and getting in a regular chairperson, however, the ministry is now set to appoint Bengaluru-based artist Krishna Shetty as the new administrator. Being an institution under the ministry, the Akademi can have only a bureaucrat as administrator. Many in the Akademi, and outside, are already opposing the move.

Director’s Special

IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthi is likely to hold the post for another five years. The HRD Ministry is learnt to have sent the file recommending his second term to the President last week after getting Ramamurthi’s consent. An extended tenure for an IIT director is not uncommon. At present, heads of IITs in Bombay, Gandhinagar, Indore, Mandi and Hyderabad are in their second term. IIT Roorkee director Pradipta Banerji had, however, recently turned down the offer for a second term.

