Delhi confidential: Back In View

Seen by some as the reason for infighting in the Samajwadi Party, Amar Singh remained silent during the entire episode. But with Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal backing him, Singh has returned to the public space. On Tuesday, he was in Kerala at an event to celebrate the 63rd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, sharing the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha P J Kurien, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and V K Singh. Amar Singh demanded a Bharat Ratna for the spiritual guru, citing her contributions towards humanity.

In Limbo

The government recently issued orders for repatriation of School Education Secretary S C Khuntia to his home state, Karnataka. The order came at the request of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is learnt to have written to the PMO requesting the services of the 1981-batch IAS officer. However, almost a week later, Khuntia is still working at the HRD Ministry. Apparently, he is waiting for the state government to issue orders appointing him as chief secretary. There are reports that there is a difference of opinion between the Chief Minister and his party leadership over the appointment. Incumbent Arvind Jadav is on extension and is due to retire at the end of this month.

Missing In Action

A day after Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar flagged off the Swachh Bharat week from Kozhikode along with his cabinet colleagues M Venkaiah Naidu and Suresh Prabhu, his ministry had to deal with Swachh Bharat brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan’s absence at the launch of the media campaign. As Tomar unveiled videos featuring Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar in Delhi on Monday, ministry officials stood guard downstairs, holding the elevator in anticipation of Bachchan’s arrival. Tendulkar had attended a Swachh Bharat event last month and it was Bachchan’s turn this time. While Tomar managed to skirt media queries on the actor’s absence, ministry insiders say that they were informed only at the last minute that the actor cannot turn up.

Vacancy Filled

After keeping it vacant for many months, the Centre has finally filled the post of Member-Secretary, Law Commission of India, by appointing former Legislative Department Secretary Sanjay Singh to the post. Another important appointment in the Commission is that of Indian Law Institute Prof S Sivakumar as full-time Member. In March, the government had appointed former Supreme Court Judge B S Chauhan as chairperson of the Commission but didn’t fill the other posts.

