Day after ‘scuffle’, Punjab Congress busy firefighting

Punjab Congress President Capt Amrinder Singh (center) had organized a dharna which ended up in flared tempers of party members. (Express photo) Punjab Congress President Capt Amrinder Singh (center) had organized a dharna which ended up in flared tempers of party members. (Express photo)

Punjab Congress spent another day firefighting to sort out the ‘scuffle’ involving Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sewa Dal district chief IS Gulati. Randhawa allegedly slapped Gulati at a dharna organised by state Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh in Dina Nagar Wednesday before his arrival at the spot.

Amid demands for action against Randhawa, an Amarinder loyalist, the party seniors, including Captain himself, spent time calming the flared tempers.

Randhawa’s aides, including Fatehgarh Churian MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and MLA Sukh Sarkaria, reportedly called on Gulati personally and advised him to ‘bury the hatchet’ for the betterment of the party.

Amarinder is also learnt to have called up Gulati and advised him to ‘move on.’ “I got a call from Amarinder Thursday who told me to forget the incident. But I have told him that I will not keep quiet until Randhawa apologises to me and to all those who were roughed up by his supporters,” Gulati claimed.

Party sources said several senior leaders were in touch with Gulati since morning and advising him not to create any situation which will embarrass the party. Sources close to Randhawa said that he was the coordinator of the dharna Wednesday and had put up a good show for Amarinder. But there were certain forces at play who wanted the show to be eclipsed by negative publicity, they said.

While the Congress camp was busy trying to control the situation from turning ugly, several senior leaders sent the video of Randhawa slapping his colleague to the party high command, “I have sent the video to party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. We will not allow anyone to create indiscipline and go scot-free,” said a Congress leader.

Randhawa was not available for comment.

As the efforts went on behind the scenes, AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira dared party high command to take action against Randhawa. Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh hit back at Khaira asking him not to badmouth Randhawa.

