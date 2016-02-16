Day after civilian deaths in Pulwama, protests erupt in Kashmir

People shout slogans from a police vehicle after they were detained during a protest against civilian killing in Pulwama on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) People shout slogans from a police vehicle after they were detained during a protest against civilian killing in Pulwama on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A day after the killing of two civilians in Pulwama, protests erupted at several places in Kashmir as the Valley observed a complete shutdown Monday.

All shops and business establishments remained closed across the Valley’s major towns and villages. Government offices and banks, too, recorded thin attendance. Public vehicles stayed off the roads, and only a few private vehicles plied.

The call for shutdown was given by the separatist organisations to protest the killing of two students at Kakapora in Pulwama. Danish Farooq (19), a BTech student, and Shaista Hameed (22), a postgraduate student, were killed when police and Army allegedly opened fire on a group of protesters close to the site of an encounter between militants and forces.

During Monday’s protests in Kakapora, several people were injured as police fired tear-gas shells to disperse protesters.

Protests were also seen at several places in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and at Barsoo in Ganderbal. Protesters also hurled stones at security forces at Narbal on the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.

In Srinagar, police imposed restrictions in several parts of the city to prevent protests against the killings. In the areas falling under five police stations in downtown city and Maisuma, the movement of civilians and vehicles was restricted.

At the Banderpora village in Pulwama, hundreds joined the funeral procession of the militant, Adil Ahmad Wagay, who was killed at Kakapora Sunday. As Adil was laid to rest, a group of militants, including his brother, an alleged LeT militant, appeared at the graveyard and thanked the people for their support.