LIVE: 26/11 Mumbai attackers were getting directions from control room in Karachi, admits Headley

David Headley, who was involved in 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, is deposing before the Mumbai court via video conferencing David Headley, who was involved in 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, is deposing before the Mumbai court via video conferencing

The deposition of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley before a Mumbai court in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai attack case continued on Friday. Headley is deposing before the court via video conferencing from an undisclosed location in the United States of America.

Watch Video: David Headley Timeline

On Thursday, Headley had testified before the court that Ishrat Jahan, a 19-year-old girl from Mumbra near Mumbai, was killed in an unsuccessful Lashkar-e-Toiba operation in Gujarat. Ishrat, who was killed in an alleged fake encounter in Gujarat in 2004, was claimed to have been in an operation along with her associates to kill then chief minister Narendra Modi. Headley’s statement, which he had made earlier in 2010 before the FBI and NIA, created ripples within the BJP and the Congress.

Live updates from David Headley’s deposition

1:05 pm: Met Ilyas Kashmiri in Feb 2009, he asked me to go to India to conduct recce for future attacks: David Headley.

1:00 pm: David Headley admits that LeT intended to attack National Defence College (Delhi) long years ago.

11:35 am: 26/11 Mumbai attackers were getting directions from control room in Karachi, admits Headley

10:45 am: I took a video of Shiv Sena Bhavan & handed it to LeT. They were planning to target Shiv Sena HQ & Bala Saheb Thackeray in future: Headley

10:30 am: In July 2008, I visited Chabad House (Nariman House) in Mumbai, made a video of premises as I knew that it was a Jewish community centre: Headley.

Also discouraged LeT from attacking Naval Air Station & Siddhivinayak Temple as I observed that both are heavily guarded: Headley

I was asked by Sajid Mir & Abdur Rehman Pasha to conduct recce of the Chabad House (Nariman House): Headley

10:00 am: David Headley admitted that he visited and made a video of BARC, and then handed it to Major Iqbal & Sajid Mir.

Major Iqbal asked me to survey the Naval Air Station in Mumbai, which I did and then discussed about it with LeT Operatives: David Headley

9:35 am: We rejected the Gateway of India as a landing site because of the proximity of sensitive Naval installations: Headley

9:25 am: Major Iqbal of the ISI wanted me to recruit employees of the BARC in the future to get information from there: Headley

Read: Sparks fly after Headley repeats Ishrat-LeT link

9:20 am: Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi said 26/11 attacks would be revenge for bomb blasts that India has done in Pakistan: Headley

9:10 am: I was in Pakistan from 15th April to 30th June 2008, but during this period somewhere in May I visited New York and Philadelphia: Headley

9:09 am: When I returned to Pakistan, I gave those threads to Sajid Mir who thought it was a good idea: David Headley

Read: Inside the strange life of David Headley

9:05 am: I visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, made video of premises and purchased 15-20 wrist bands (sacred threads) for 26/11 attackers so that they would look like Indians, as a cover up of their identities: David Headley

8:40 am: I visited Gateway of India, Cuffe Parade, Worli to select landing site for 26/11 attackers and later finalized Cuffe Parade: David Headley (via ANI)

8:30 am: Pakistani-American terrorist David Headley told the court that LeT was unhappy that Mumbai airport was not selected and included.

8:00 am: The deposition begins for the fifth day.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd