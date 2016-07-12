Darbhanga twin murder, one held

NEARLY SEVEN months after two engineers were shot dead in Darbhanga, a special team of Bihar Police on Monday arrested one of two key accused from Jharkhand. The arrested person, Mukesh Pathak, is a key associate of prime accused Santosh Jha, who operates an extortion gang in north Bihar, police said.
Jha is still on the run.
The victims — Brajesh Kumar (30) and Mukesh Kumar (40) — worked for BSc C & C firm.
Calling it a “big catch”, Bihar DGP P K Thakur said, “We had been trailing him for a while.”
Pathak and Jha are accused in more than a dozen cases of extortion in North Bihar, and allegedly target construction companies with extortion demands. Santosh Jha is still at large. About a dozen people have been arrested in the case so far.
The two deceased had been monitoring work on a stretch of road at Gandah village, under Bahedi police station’s jurisdiction, when four assailants had arrived on motorcycles, shot them, and sped off. The assailants had used AK-47 rifles, the police said.
The Santosh Jha gang operates under the name “Bihar People’s Liberation Army”. BSc C&C has been engaged by the state government to construct several road projects, including the 120-km stretch of State Highway-88 between Begusarai and Darbhanga where the duo had been working.
