Darbhanga twin murder, one held

The victims — Brajesh Kumar (30) and Mukesh Kumar (40) — worked for BSc C & C firm.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: July 12, 2016 1:07 am
NEARLY SEVEN months after two engineers were shot dead in Darbhanga, a special team of Bihar Police on Monday arrested one of two key accused from Jharkhand. The arrested person, Mukesh Pathak, is a key associate of prime accused Santosh Jha, who operates an extortion gang in north Bihar, police said.
Jha is still on the run.

Calling it a “big catch”, Bihar DGP P K Thakur said, “We had been trailing him for a while.”

Pathak and Jha are accused in more than a dozen cases of extortion in North Bihar, and allegedly target construction companies with extortion demands. Santosh Jha is still at large. About a dozen people have been arrested in the case so far.

The two deceased had been monitoring work on a stretch of road at Gandah village, under Bahedi police station’s jurisdiction, when four assailants had arrived on motorcycles, shot them, and sped off. The assailants had used AK-47 rifles, the police said.

The Santosh Jha gang operates under the name “Bihar People’s Liberation Army”. BSc C&C has been engaged by the state government to construct several road projects, including the 120-km stretch of State Highway-88 between Begusarai and Darbhanga where the duo had been working.

