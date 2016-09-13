Dancer detained, gangraped in Gurgaon

Gurgaon rape: The accused released the woman Saturday evening after raping her the previous night. (Representational image) Gurgaon rape: The accused released the woman Saturday evening after raping her the previous night. (Representational image)

A 30-year-old woman who lives in Delhi and works as a dancer in an outlet in Sahara Mall on Gurgaon’s MG Road was allegedly gangraped by three men late Friday night, said police.

According to police, the woman was standing outside the mall after finishing work on the night of September 9 when one of the accused offered to drop her at her house on his two-wheeler. After the woman accepted his offer, the accused allegedly took her to a room in an isolated location in Sector 29 where he was joined by two others, said police.

“The three allegedly gangraped the woman around 2 am that night and then kept her locked in the room the following day,” sub-inspector Mukesh, the investigating officer of the case, said Monday. “While two of the accused left the room on Saturday, the man who offered her the lift stayed back.” The accused released the woman Saturday evening, dropping her at the Huda City Centre Metro station around 8pm, said police.

She lodged a complaint at Sector 29 police station the next morning, said police. The case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC, police added.

