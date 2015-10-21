Dalits feeling ‘insecure’ under BJP government: BSP chief Mayawati

Mayawati regretted that even after so many years of independence, “atrocities” on the weaker sections and Dalits have not stopped.

Terming the attack on a Dalit family in Faridabad as most unfortunate, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday threatened to take to the streets over delay in arrest of the culprits, even as she charged weaker sections are feeling “insecure” under BJP government.

“The manner in which four members of a Dalit family were set ablaze in Faridabad leading to the death of two children is most unfortunate and condemnable…if the victims are not provided proper security and compensation by the Haryana government and prompt action is not taken against the culprits BSP will take to the streets there,” BSP chief was quoted as saying in a party release here.

“At the Centre and in many states, governments are still working with casteist mindset and discriminating against these sections”, she said.

She alleged that people of these sections are “feeling insecure specially under the BJP government at the Centre and states and this is a very serious.”

The senior party office bearers of BSP in Haryana have been instructed to make all efforts to help the victim family, the release added.

Two children of a Dalit family were burnt alive and their parents suffered injuries on Tuesday allegedly after some persons from upper caste set their house afire at Sunped village near Ballabhgarh while they were sleeping.

11 persons, including a father-son duo, have been booked on murder, rioting and other charges.

