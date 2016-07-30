Curfew remains in force in some parts of Kashmir Valley

Security forces have blocked all the roads as the resistance camp extended their shutdown call till July 31. (PTI Photo) Security forces have blocked all the roads as the resistance camp extended their shutdown call till July 31. (PTI Photo)

Barring parts of Srinagar city, Anantnag and Pampore towns, curfew was lifted from Kashmir on Saturday even as normal life remained disrupted due to the strike called by separatists. A police official said curfew was lifted from most parts of the Valley but restrictions on assembly of four or more people continued in entire Kashmir. “Curfew is in place only in five police station areas of Srinagar city — Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharajgunj, Anantnag town and Pampore town,” he said.

Authorities had Friday imposed curfew and restrictions across Kashmir to thwart a call by separatist camp for march to historic Jamia Masjid. More than 100 persons including 46 security personnel were injured in the clashes reported from at least 70 places across the Valley. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died in an accident last night. Abdul Ahad Ganai, who was travelling on motorcycle with his son at Hardapunzu in Beerwah area of Budgam district, hit a wire laid on the road for blocking traffic. Both the father-son duo were injured in the accident but Ganai later succumbed to injuries, a police spokesman said.

He said the barricades were erected by miscreants. Protests broke out across Kashmir Valley on July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces. Mobile Internet services continued to remain snapped in the entire Valley where the postpaid mobile telephony services have been restored across all networks. The incoming facility on prepaid connections has also been restored, but the outgoing calls are barred on such numbers.

Meanwhile, normal life remained paralysed elsewhere in the Valley for the 22nd consecutive day today in view of the strike call given by the separatist camp. Schools, colleges and business establishments remained closed due to the strike while public transport remained off roads. Attendance in government offices was very thin, the official said. The separatist camp has extended the shutdown call in Kashmir till July 31.

