Congress workers torch Rita Bahuguna’s effigy over party switch

Infuriated over senior leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi quitting the party, Youth Congress workers on Thursday burnt her effigy outside the state Assembly building in Lucknow. Led by secretary UPCC Shailendra Tewari, the youth wing workers raised slogans against Joshi and torched her effigy.

“There is immense anger in the party against Joshi who not only quit the party but also levelled improper allegations against the party leadership,” said the youth wing’s media cell chairman Anshu Awasthi.

“Congress gave Joshi position and post and yet she decided to switch sides to serve her ulterior motives and this amounts to betrayal,” he added.

Earlier in the day, 67-year-old Joshi had joined BJP and attacked Rahul Gandhi over the way he was running the party and his reaction to the army’s surgical strikes.

