‘Lies, lies and more lies have become the defining characteristic of Modi government’: Congress

Pointing to a CAG audit that concluded that savings from people voluntarily giving up LPG subsidy and direct bank transfers was less than Rs 2,000 crore, contrary to the government’s claims of Rs 22,000 crore, Congress Wednesday asked PM Narendra Modi to “give up” making false claims. “Lies, lies and more lies have become the defining characteristic of this government. It makes false claims, hollow assertions and exaggerated rhetoric and at the end of the day, to use a colloquial expression — all fizz and no pop. The country is waiting for the pop,” said party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi.

He said tall claims made by Modi on Jan Dhan scheme are also turning hollow as 60 per cent of accounts have “zero balance and hollow”.

