Congress opposes govt reference of uniform civil code to Law Commission

A Congress member in Lok Sabha Thursday opposed the government’s move to refer the matter of uniform civil code to the Law Commission and asked it not to “prick the conscience” of Muslims and drop the idea.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, M I Shanawas (Cong) said the Muslims have accepted the criminal laws in all matters and wondered why the government was “intruding upon” their civil laws when there were so many important issues facing the country.

“Why prick the conscience of Muslims? The government should drop the idea,” he said, noting that Muslims believed in Sharia, the Islamic law, to be the law of the god.

Among other matters raised by the members was the issue of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh, with YSR Congress Party, whose members have been protesting in the Well of the House since Monday on the matter, asking the government to respond to their demand and give a time line for its implementation.

As no reply was forthcoming, they staged a walkout. Yogi Adityanath (BJP) raised the Bulandshahr gangrape case and said a similar incident had occured in Greater Noida, alleging that crimes against women were growing at an alarming in pace in Uttar Pradesh due to “criminalisation of politics”.

Amid strong protests by Samajwadi Party, which is in power in the state, Adityanath demanded a CBI probe into the incident. Chirag Paswan (LJP) and Pappu Yadav, expelled RJD member, targeted the Bihar government over a recent incident of beating up of dalit students.

Yadav also faulted the state dispensation for the ‘black law’, a reference to the strict prohibition law enacted in the state. “Such a black law resembles rule of Hitler and Ghenghis Khan,” Yadav rued.

K C Venugopal (Cong) protested over the way the CRPF looked after its dead jawans who laid down their lives fighting naxalites in Chhattisgarh, saying the body of a jawan brought to his home in Kerala was decomposing and sought a probe.

