Cold wave tightens grip in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: A boatman shows a piece of frozen surface of Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. Cold wave tightened its grip on the Kashmir valley as temperature dips in Srinagar to minus 3.7 degrees against Monday's minus 2.7 degrees Celsius (Photo Source: AP)

Cold wave tightened its grip across Kashmir Valley as the minimum temperature dropped at most places with Leh being the coldest recorded area at minus 11.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was minus 3.7 degrees Celsius against Monday’s minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, a MET office spokesman said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, a major attraction for tourists visiting the Valley during winter, was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius against Monday’s minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

However, Leh continued to be the coldest recorded place in the state as the mercury stayed close to Monday’s minus 12 degrees Celsius.

Kargil, also in the cold desert of Ladakh, registered a minimum of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, making it the second coldest place in the state, the spokesman said.

The minimum temperature dropped several degrees in Pahalgam hill resort, which also serves as a base camp during the annual Amarnath yatra, to settle at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius against Monday’s minus 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in north Kashmir town of Kupwara was minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, while the southern Kokernag resort recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir along Srinagar-Jammu national highway, registered a minimum of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said.

The prolonged dry spell during the winter has resulted in an increase in common ailments like cough, cold and respiratory problems particularly among the children and

elderly.

As the sun shone brightly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the chances of snowfall or rains have further reduced.