Clashes break out as public transport, shops close down for Kashmir-wide strike

An elderly Kashmiri man sits in front of a closed shop during a local strike in Srinagar, Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 12, 2015. (AP Photo)

Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown against the attack on Kashmiri truckers in Jammu. The strike was called by Kashmir Traders Federation and other business bodies and has been supported by separatist organizations.

The strike evoked response with public transport remaining off the road and shops closed in the city and other townships. In the morning, clashes broke out at Narbal in the city outskirts, however, protesters dispersed after mild cane charge. Three Kashmiri drivers were injured after some unidentified people hurled petrol bombs on their vehicles at Udhampur on the Srinagar–Jammu national highway, after the attack two men were arrested by the police. The injured drivers were taken to Delhi for treatment.

Meanwhile, separatists have been demanding opening of Jehlum Valley road for trade and travel. The road links Kashmir with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. After the attacks on truckers, the trade bodies in Kashmir asked their counter parts in Jammu to clear their position about the attacks.