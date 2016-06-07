26/11 Mumbai attacks: China says Pak-based LeT, its sponsors reponsible

China has for the first time, publicly acknowledged the role of Pakistan in the Mumbai 2008 terror attacks. China has for the first time, publicly acknowledged the role of Pakistan in the Mumbai 2008 terror attacks.

China has for the first time publicly acknowledged the role of Pakistan in the coordinated terror attacks that took place in Mumbai between November 26 and 29, 2008, that claimed the lives of 164 people and left another 308 injured.

Chinese State Television CCTV9 has, in a documentary aired recently, highlighted the role of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its sponsors in Pakistan.

This change in policy by China is significant in the sense that it is taking place on the eve of the expiry of Beijing’s decision to place on technical hold the listing of three known LeT/JuD (Jamaat-ud-Dawa) militants – Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, Talha Saeed and Hafiz Abdul Rauf, on June 9, 2016.

The listing of these individuals by the al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council in September 2015, had the overwhelming support of all members of the international community, with the exception of China, which acted on Pakistan’s behest.

China is already facing considerable global flak over a similar technical hold over the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Hafiz Saeed, even though the JeM stands listed by the United Nations Sanctions Committee.

