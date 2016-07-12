Chhota Rajan arrested from Bali on Red Corner Notice by Interpol: Officer to court

The charges were framed against Rajan for allegedly procuring a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of three government officials. (Source: Express Archive/file) The charges were framed against Rajan for allegedly procuring a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of three government officials. (Source: Express Archive/file)

An IPS officer involved in the extradition proceedings of Chhota Rajan from Indonesia to India on Tuesday gave a detailed report on the underworld don’s arrest to a special court.

Sonal Mohan Agnihotri, a senior police official, made the submission before Special CBI Judge Vinod Kumar and provided details of Rajan’s extradition and arrest in Bali on the basis of a Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol.

The officer was deposing as a prosecution witness in a fake passport case against Rajan and three former passport officers.

The court, which fixed the matter on Wednesday for further proceedings, had earlier framed charges for alleged offences of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Rajan and others in the case. The accused had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The charges were framed against Rajan for allegedly procuring a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of three government officials, also accused in the case.

The court had ordered trial in the case on daily basis noting that Rajan was in judicial custody for a long period and trial should be started on a day-to-day basis.

Besides Rajan, the court also put on trial three retired public servants.

The four accused have been charged for alleged offences under sections 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security or will), 419(cheating by impersonation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 12 (offences and penalties) of the Passport Act.

Besides this, the court framed charge against the retired public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had earlier told the court that the government officials had conspired to issue the passport to Rajan in name of one Mohan Kumar, a non-existent person in complete violation of procedures.

It had told the court that Rajan, currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, was accused in several cases of heinous nature involving charges of murder and extortion and when in 1995, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him, he had used a new identity to escape.

Rajan has denied the allegation that he used a fictitious identity with the help of fake passport to escape the law as he was accused in several cases of heinous nature.

