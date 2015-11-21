Chhattisgarh to give Rs 5 lakh to kin of Naxal victims

Chhattisgarh government on Saturday announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh to families of victims who lost their lives in Naxal-related violence in the state. In a detailed order, government announced rehabilitation packages for surrendered naxals and those who have been affected by it, state Home Minister Ramsevak Paikra said.

According to the order, to effectively implement and monitor the action plan regarding rehabilitation, a district level committee will be set up headed by the Collector. Central forces recruits, posted at the district, will also be a part of the committee. The Minister apprised that at the state level, the committee will be headed either by Additional Chief Secretary, or Principal Secretary of the Home department. It will comprise members nominated by him and the panel will come into effect prior to the implementation of the plan.

Under the rehabilitation programme, Paikra said kin of those who died in Naxal-related violence will be given an aid of Rs 5 lakh, while those who suffered permanent disability will be given Rs 2 lakh as compensation, and those who have been severely injured in such violence, Rs 1 lakh.

He further said that children under 18 from the affected families will be admitted to nearby residential school, similar to students of SC and ST community. Also, the authority concerned will consider appointing one member of the family, who meets eligibility, in government department.

“In specific cases, from the security point of view of the victims, if necessary, families will be shifted from their native places and be given another piece of land, same as the cost of their original land,” he said. For rehabilitation of surrendered rebels, the Minister said the principle is that those who have surrendered, will give up arms and Naxal-related activities and join the mainstream to work towards restoring peace in the society.

Surrendered Naxals will also be given a reward (sum) on their heads, as announced by the government or the reward declared by government for that particular post held by the ultra in their respective outfit, he said. Besides, they are at initially given a compensation of Rs 10,000, residential house, and job as per their eligibility.

Paikra also announced that those surrendering weapons, will be given an ex-gratia by the government. Rebels surrendering a LMG (light machine gun) will be awarded an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000, Rs 1.5 lakh will be given for SLR rifle, Rs 3 lakh for AK-47, Rs 75,000 for .303 rifle, Rs 2.5 lakh for 2-inch mortar, Rs 20,000 for pistol, revolver among others.

They will be compensated for surrendering gadgets like wireless sets, remote devices, IEDs, and also for explosives like grenade, etc.

