Chennai: Water tanker mows down three college girls

Three college going students were on Thursday killed when they were knocked down by a water tanker near Chennai, police said. The mishap occurred when the girls were trying to cross the road on Anna Salai in Guindy.

The deceased were identified as Chitra, Ayisha and Gayathri, students of Chellammal Women’s College. The speeding tanker also hit an autorickshaw and two two-wheelers before coming to a halt.

Four persons were injured and have been admitted to hospital, police said. Police said they have registered a case and arrested the driver.

