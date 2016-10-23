Chasm likely to deepen as Shivpal Yadav names state chiefs for youth fronts

Samajwadi Party State President Shivpal Singh Yadav. (PTI Photo) Samajwadi Party State President Shivpal Singh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party state president Shivpal Yadav Saturday appointed the chiefs of various youth fronts of the party in a move that could further widen the divide between him and his nephew, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Several office bearers of the frontal organisations had resigned after Shivpal expelled youth leaders soon after taking charge as SP state president. The development comes amid demands for reinstating the expelled leaders who were considered close to the CM.

According to a party release, former president of Lucknow University students’ union, Abhishek Singh ‘Ashu’ has been made the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, while Anil Vema would be the head of Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade. Ashfiqur Rehman is new general secretary of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Vijay Yadav has been named the new state president of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini while Abhishek Tripathi will be its general secretary.

Shivpal has also named Farhat Hasan as state president of Samajwadi minority cell.

On September 18, Shivpal had expelled Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade state president Mohd Ebaad and Yuvjan Sabha state chief Brijesh Yadav on charges of making derogatory remarks against Mulayam, anti-party activities and indiscipline.

