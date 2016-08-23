Centre trying to invoke President’s Rule in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia. (Source: File photo) Manish Sisodia. (Source: File photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday accused the Centre of trying to invoke President’s Rule in Delhi and alleged that it is attempting to control the city.

Sisodia made the statement during a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on the Delhi High Court’s August 4 order, which held that the capital is under the administrative control of the Lieutenant Governor. Hitting out at the Centre for trying to ‘control’ Delhi like it had tried to ‘control’ Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh by invoking President’s Rule, Sisodia said, “Even though the court had come down heavily on them, they made repeated attempts to do the same in Delhi.”

Sisodia also told the Centre that the AAP government won’t let the people of Delhi suffer. “Chhota bachcha samajh ke humko na behkana, janata ko sataoge toh kachcha chaba jayenge (Don’t fool us thinking we are children, if you harass the people we will teach you a lesson),” he said.

He added, “In a democracy, people should be greater than those elected and the elected should be greater than the selected.”

During the discussion, the AAP government — which had vehemently sought full statehood for Delhi — said it disagreed with the HC verdict on Delhi’s statehood and said it would appeal before the Supreme Court.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, however, said the discussion on the court’s decision could attract contempt of court. “There cannot be constant blackmail. This government has always chosen to be confrontational. I have been warning that this could be contempt of court but nobody has paid heed to it,” he said.

