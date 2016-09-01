Centre asks AAP govt to send info on officers, consultants to LG’s office

A day after Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung formed a three-member panel to examine over 400 files submitted to his office, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the AAP government to send details of officials on deputation and consultants to the LG’s office.

While the MHA sent the communication to all department heads and principal secretaries, the services department has also sent separate performas for officials and consultants. The performa for consultants seeks information on their field of expertise and allowances, among other issues, and the one for officials seeks more information about their deputation in GNCTD.

“It has been informed that Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI, has requested to furnish the information in respect of all those officers on deputation to GNCTD and its subordinate organisation as well as details of consultants employed on contract basis in the prescribed format. The information sought by MHA is to be provided to the LG secretariat by September 5, 2016. It is therefore requested to submit the above said requisite information to services so that same may be provided to LG secretariat and onward transmission to the ministry well in time,” stated the communication by the MHA.

AAP govt moves SC against Delhi HC order

The AAP government Wednesday moved the Supreme Court to appeal against the Delhi High Court ruling on August 4, stating that Delhi was under the administrative authority of Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung.

The appeal is likely to be taken up by the apex court, along with an original suit filed by the AAP-led NCT government, for a declaration that Delhi is a ‘State’ for the purposes of administration.

On Monday, a bench led by Justice A K Sikri had questioned the counsel for Delhi government over the failure in filing an appeal against the High Court judgment, and asked them to consider withdrawing the suit.

The bench has now adjourned the matter for September 2.

