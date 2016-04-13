Centre appoints Finance Secretary Ratan Wattal as liaison officer with J&K

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI Photo Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI Photo

The Centre has appointed Finance Secretary Ratan Wattal as the liaison officer with Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure that the flow of funds to the state is fast-tracked for smooth implementation of Prime Minister’s Development Package.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday assured her of complete cooperation on all the issues related to his ministry.

“Jaitley assured the Chief Minister of early action in the matter, adding the Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ratan Wattal, has been appointed as the coordinator for smooth implementation of Prime Minister’s Development Package. He will maintain close liaison with the state Finance Minister, Dr. Haseeb Drabu, so that the flow of funds to the state is fast-tracked,” a statement from the state government said.

Mehbooba had met Jaitley and sought creation of a separate window for Prime Minister’s Development Package to speed up flow of resources to the state.

“She also requested early release this month of Rs 880 crore for interest subvention, Rs 2,000 crore for damaged infrastructure approved by NITI Aayog and another Rs 2,000 crore for displaced persons in Jammu so that disbursement of compensation can commence,” it said.

