Casteism charge: Madhya Pradesh govt showcauses Dalit officer for ‘leaking’ complaint

The Madhya Pradesh government has served a showcause notice to Dalit IAS officer Ramesh Thete for allegedly leaking to the media his complaint against a senior officer even before the chief secretary could take cognizance of it.

The 1993-batch officer has accused a senior officer of having a casteist mindset. A secretary in the panchayat and rural development department, Thete has alleged that he was not given work on par with his predecessors because he comes from a low caste.

Thete secretly recorded a conversation between him and the officer in the latter’s chamber on July 6, and two days later submitted a written complaint to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He enclosed an audio CD of the purported conversation which, he claimed, reflected the senior officer’s “casteist” mindset.

According to the showcause notice issued by the state government’s general administration department, Thete had violated service conduct rules by allegedly releasing the complaint to the media before it reached the Chief Minister’s Office and by recording the conversation.

He has been given seven days to reply to the notice, failing which the government will take action.

Thete told The Indian Express that he had not violated any service rule and claimed that he had not leaked the complaint or the audio CD to the media. “Instead of addressing the issues I raised, the government has sent me a notice. I will give a befitting reply,’’ he said.

He also rejected the senior officer’s claim that the minister concerned had asked him not to give more work to Thete, saying that the minister had denied giving any such instruction.

