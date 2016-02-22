Army bids adieu to Captain Tushar Mahajan killed in Pampore encounter

The army on Monday bid adieu to Captain Tushar Mahajan who was killed while fighting terrorists in Pampore of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Senior army officers, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Commanding, Lt Gen D S Hooda and several other officers attended the wreath laying ceremony at the Headquarters of Northern Command here.
- In Udhampur, a father asks: ‘How long will children continue to become martyrs?’
- Tushar had passion to serve the nation: slain Captain's father
- Pampore encounter: Wreath laying ceremony of soldiers held in Jammu and Kashmir
- Pampore encounter: He rejoined duty in Valley just 10 days ago
- Pampore Encounter: Three commandos killed, encounter enters Day 3
- Pampore: Encounter ends; bodies of 2 terrorist found in EDI building
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range, SSP Udhampur besides other officials of the police and civil administration also paid tributes.
The family members, including Mahajan’s father and mother, were present at the ceremony. “The Army Commander (Northern Command) and other senior officials paid their rich tributes to the brave son of the soil who laid down his life for the country,” a Defence spokesman said.
He said the last rites of Captain Tushar will be performed with full military honours this evening at his hometown.