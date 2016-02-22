Army bids adieu to Captain Tushar Mahajan killed in Pampore encounter

GOC 15 Corps Satish Dua offers tribute to Captain Tushar Mahajan and Lance Naik who were killed during an encounter with militants at Pampore south kashmir on Monday. The encounter that started on Saturday (Feb 20) entered third day on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY SHUAIB MASOODI. GOC 15 Corps Satish Dua offers tribute to Captain Tushar Mahajan and Lance Naik who were killed during an encounter with militants at Pampore south kashmir on Monday. The encounter that started on Saturday (Feb 20) entered third day on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY SHUAIB MASOODI.

The army on Monday bid adieu to Captain Tushar Mahajan who was killed while fighting terrorists in Pampore of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Senior army officers, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Commanding, Lt Gen D S Hooda and several other officers attended the wreath laying ceremony at the Headquarters of Northern Command here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range, SSP Udhampur besides other officials of the police and civil administration also paid tributes.

The family members, including Mahajan’s father and mother, were present at the ceremony. “The Army Commander (Northern Command) and other senior officials paid their rich tributes to the brave son of the soil who laid down his life for the country,” a Defence spokesman said.

He said the last rites of Captain Tushar will be performed with full military honours this evening at his hometown.