Cannot provide security to Arvind Kejriwal for five-day Punjab visit: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has expressed its inability to provide security to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his five-day visit to Punjab, saying it “does not have jurisdiction over that state”. However, the Punjab Police has been requested to provide security to Kejriwal during his visit to the state, police sources said.

“We have not refused him security. He is leaving Delhi for Punjab for five days. As per the security norms, if he travels by train or car, we are supposed to drop him at the first destination in that state and thereafter, the state police takes over,” said a senior Delhi Police official.

The rules have been followed. Any VIP going to any other state is not provided ‘all components of security’, said the officer, adding that security is a matter of law and order which is a state subject.

“He was given security during previous trips as we had no time to write to the state police concerned and also because they were short visits. This is a long visit and we cannot keep any component with him for that long,” the officer said.

A Delhi government source said: “In the past, the Delhi Police provided a security personnel to Kejriwal outside Delhi. But now, a letter from DCP (security) has informed that he cannot be given security during his Punjab visit.”

The Chief Minister’s Office had earlier written to the Delhi Police, requesting security for his Punjab visit starting Thursday.

