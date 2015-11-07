Cancellation fee of train ticket doubled

The aim of the amendment in the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015, is to plug the scope of misuse, said a Railway official.

Railways has doubled the ticket cancellation fee and changed the refund rules to not allow any cancellation after the departure of a train, according to a notification on Friday.

While the cancellation fee of a second-class confirmed ticket in 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train will be increased from Rs 30 to Rs 60, the third AC ticket will cost Rs 180 as against Rs 90 earlier.

For waitlisted and reserve against cancellation (RAC) tickets, one has to avail the refund up to half-an-hour before the scheduled departure of the train and there will be no refund after that, as per the new rules. The second sleeper class cancellation charge has increased from Rs 60 to Rs 120, the second AC has doubled up from Rs 100 to Rs 200.

The aim of the amendment in the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015, is to plug the scope of misuse, said a Railway official.

Now between 48 hours and 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation fee is 25 per cent of the ticket price. Earlier, between 48 hours and 6 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, the cancellation fee was 25 per cent of the cost of the ticket.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App