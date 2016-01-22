Bus carrying differently-abled to PM Modi’s programme hits pole, 22 injured

An injured person getting medical assistance. (Photo-ANI) An injured person getting medical assistance. (Photo-ANI)

Twenty-two differently abled persons, on their way to Prime Minister’s aid distribution programme in Varanasi, were injured when the bus carrying them hit a pole under Kapsethi police station area, on Friday morning.

The bus was carrying around 42 differently abled persons, SHO Ashok Chandra said.

The injured have been referred to the government hospital in Varanasi, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting his parliamentary constituency on Friday is scheduled to distribute aids among nearly 8,000 differently abled persons.

He will also interact with children from various parts of the country who have overcome disabilities relating to speech and hearing with the help of the ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons) scheme of the Centre.

More than 25,000 aids like wheelchairs, hand-driven tricycles, smart crutches and hearing implants will be distributed among the 8,000 beneficiaries.

