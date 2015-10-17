Latest News
  • Burqa-clad ‘militant’ held in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published:October 17, 2015 2:13 am

A burqa-clad man suspected to be a militant was arrested after a brief shootout with police in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town. Two civilians were injured in the firing.

The arrested man was identified as Tariq Ahmad of Darich village, who police suspect is affiliated to a militant outfit active in south Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said they had information about the presence of militants in the Pulwama bus stand area.

“Police and CRPF rushed to the spot. They saw some suspicious-looking people, one of them in a burqa, sitting in a car. When asked to come out, they opened  fire. The police showed restraint as there were civilians in the area.’’  The police chased the suspects and arrested one of them, he added.

The two injured civilians, including a woman, were taken to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

After the incident shopkeepers downed shutters and the area was cordoned off for a search operation by the police and army.

