Kashmir protest: Don’t interfere, look at PoK violations, says Kiren Rijiju

Responding to statements by Pakistan on the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, India on Monday advised Pakistan not to interfere in the internal affairs of its neighbours.

Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “We have seen statements from Pakistan on the situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. They reflect Pakistan’s continued attachment to terrorism and its usage as an instrument of state policy. Pakistan is advised to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of its neighbours.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “They (Pakistan) should worry (more) about human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) than Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmir is an internal matter of India.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said, “Pakistan should take note of what is happening in their land. Today these two people (Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin) are coming together and openly saying they would spread terrorism. The Pakistan government should take note of this and take appropriate action”, adding that India will crush any sort of terrorism with all the force that is required.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry called Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale and conveyed “serious concerns” over the killings in Kashmir. The Pakistan foreign ministry released a statement quoting Chaudhary who said the “use of excessive force against innocent civilians is deplorable.”

