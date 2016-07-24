BSP’s use of foul launguage not a good indicator: Manoj Sinha

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha condemned use of foul language in politics. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia|File) Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha condemned use of foul language in politics. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia|File)

Amid a row over the use of foul language by BSP and BJP leaders against each other, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the “trend” started by the Mayawati-led party was not a good indicator for healthy politics.

Sinha said that BJP believes in healthy politics and it neither uses nor supports the use of derogatory words.

As soon as the BJP leadership came to know of Daya Shankar Singh’s comments questioning Mayawati’s character, action was initiated against him, Sinha told reporters.

But, he said, the manner in which BSP workers responded using more foul language the “trend” cannot be called healthy politics.”If I have committed any mistake, then speak against me, why drag my mother, daughter and sister in it,” he said.

BSP leaders, including Naseemuddin Siddiqui, allegedly used abusive language at a protest in Lucknow on Thursday against Singh’s comments targetting the BSP chief.

UP Governor Ram Naik has sought the footage of the BSP protest. On party MP Ravindra Kushwaha advocating re-induction of Singh, Sinha said it would be decided by BJP president Amit Shah and the party.

About his ministry, Sinha said lower capital investment was the biggest challenge before Indian Railways.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making efforts to strengthen transportation facilities to match with the population of the country.

The prime minister plans to make it the best railway system in the world, he said.

