Brussels attacks: PM Modi condoles Infosys employee Raghavendran Ganeshan’s death

Raghavendran Ganesh, one of the victims of the suicide blasts that shook Brussels on March 22, 2016. Raghavendran Ganesh, one of the victims of the suicide blasts that shook Brussels on March 22, 2016.

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of Raghavendran Ganeshan, the Infosys employee who lost his life in last week’s attacks in Brussels.

“A young life, full of hope & promise cut short by mindless violence… condolences to family of Raghavendran, who lost his life in Brussels,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Reported missing since the attacks, Raghavendran was confirmed as one of the victims by Belgian authorities on Monday after his family identified him. The External Affairs Ministry was notified following that.

“He was travelling in the same coach of the metro in which the suicide bomber blew himself up,” Swaraj wrote on Twitter. “His mortal remains are being handed over to the family in Brussels.”

At least 35 people were killed and over 300 wounded after two bombs exploded at Brussels airport and one at Maelbeek metro station.

Watch Modi in Brussels: Modi Calls On All Nations To Unite Against Terrorism



For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd