Brussels attack: Jet Airways staffer Nidhi Chaphekar recovering in ICU

Nidhi Chaphekar, a 40-year-old Jet Airways flight attendant from Mumbai. (Source: AP photo) Nidhi Chaphekar, a 40-year-old Jet Airways flight attendant from Mumbai. (Source: AP photo)

Nidhi Chaphekar, the Jet Airways staffer from Mumbai who was injured in the Brussels attacks, is currently recovering in the ICU unit after being placed placed in a “medically-induced coma” last night.

A Jet Airways manager in Brussels said Chaphekar sustained over 15 per cent burns and was left with a fractured foot. He said Nidhi was out of danger.

Amit Motwani, a flight purser also injured in the blast, is being treated for injuries to his eye and ear.

Brussels Attack Condemnable, Says PM Modi



For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App