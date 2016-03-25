Brussels attack: Jet Airways staffer Nidhi Chaphekar recovering in ICU

By: Agencies | Updated: March 25, 2016 5:37 pm
Nidhi Chaphekar, the Jet Airways staffer from Mumbai who was injured in the Brussels attacks, is currently recovering in the ICU unit after being placed placed in a “medically-induced coma” last night.
A Jet Airways manager in Brussels said Chaphekar sustained over 15 per cent burns and was left with a fractured foot. He said Nidhi was out of danger.
Amit Motwani, a flight purser also injured in the blast, is being treated for injuries to his eye and ear.
