Swamy seeks petition against Chidambaram over wrong affidavit in Ishrat Jahan case

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday suggested the Centre to file a contempt petition against former Home Minister P Chidambaram for allegedly filing a wrong affidavit in the Ishrat Jahan case.

“I will request the Centre to file a contempt petition against Chidambaram. If it does not file it, I will do so,” Swamy told reporters.

Citing the then home secretary G K Pillai, Swami said as Home Minister in 2009, Chidambaram had got the Centre’s affidavit changed in the Ishrat Jahan case to drop any reference to her Lashkar-e-Taiba links.

“If Chidambaram says he had got the affidavit changed on the directions of Sonia Gandhi, she can also be made a co-accused,” he said.

On daily hearing of Ayodhya Ram Temple case, Swamy said he had spoken to All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s Shahabuddin Ansari and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and they are ready for it.

“If it is started, hearing will be completed within a month and decision would come. I hope the Supreme Court will go by the Allabahad High Court decision. Former PM Narsimha Rao had given an affidavit that if it is proved there was temple on the disputed site, it would be given to Hindus,” Swamy said.

He also praised HRD Minister Smriti Irani’s speech in Parliament and said she was being criticised for the “good speech”.

Reiterating his demand for renaming JNU after Subhas Chandra Bose, Swamy said the university should be closed for four months after examinations.

